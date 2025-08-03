Sydney Sweeney's quiet return to social media sparks speculation

Sydney Sweeney has quietly returned to social media after her American Eagle denim campaign sparked intense backlash online.

The 27-year-old actress was featured in the brand's autumn ad series with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," which some critics accused of being racially insensitive or promoting outdated ideals of beauty.

The campaign saw Sweeney modeling various denim looks and narrating scripted lines about genetic traits. One video featured Sweeney saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color... my jeans are blue."

Another ad drew criticism for its suggestive content, with Sweeney quipping, "Hey, eyes up here," as the camera cut back to her face after focusing on her chest.

The ads were criticised for oversexualization and perceived racial undertones, with some comparing the campaign to historical propaganda that idealized whiteness and genetic superiority.

American Eagle responded to the backlash, stating that the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" was meant to highlight the actress's denim collection and had no genetic implications. The brand emphasized its focus on celebrating individuality and confidence in their jeans.

Sweeney broke her silence with a single, cryptic post on Instagram, sharing a photo of a bouquet of pale pink roses marked with a white heart sticker.

The subtle post left fans and critics speculating about its meaning, with some interpreting it as a deliberate attempt to reclaim her narrative without engaging in debate.

Despite the backlash, American Eagle reportedly saw a sales increase, suggesting the campaign generated attention.

Public opinion remains divided, with some seeing the ad as a marketing misstep and others believing the backlash says more about online culture than Sweeney herself.

Celebrities like Lizzo and Doja Cat have also weighed in, posting parodies and memes referencing the controversy