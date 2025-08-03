An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh. — WCL/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced imposing a blanket ban on participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) over what it called politics, bias and hypocrisy in the tournament.

"We cannot allow our players to be part of events where the spirit of the game is overshadowed by skewed politics that undermine the very essence of sportsmanship and the gentleman's game," read the PCB's press release concerning the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, headed by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Expressing considerable disappointment with WCL's appalling conduct of awarding points to a willfully forfeiting team, the PCB lamented the content of the press releases of the WCL announcing the cancellation of the scheduled match between Pakistan and India — which, as per the board, were tainted with hypocrisy and bias.

The move comes in the aftermath of the WCL fixture between the two arch-rivals due to what the organisers termed was aimed at mitigating the hurt sentiments and the discomfort caused to Indian team players.

"The contents of the said press releases highlight a duality where the narrative of 'peace through sport' is selectively applied and sporting events are held hostage to political expediency and narrow commercial interests," the PCB said.

Stressing that it had always advocated for the separation of sports and politics, the board accentuated that cricket, like other international sports, should solely serve as a platform for goodwill, healthy competition, and mutual respect.

"For a tournament involving legendary players to be dictated by sentiments that undermine this fundamental principle is not only regrettable but also deeply concerning for the future of independent sporting events," read the PCB's press release.

It noted that WCL's apology for "hurting the sentiments", whilst being farcical, inadvertently acknowledges that the cancellation was not based on cricketing merit, but rather on succumbing to a specific nationalistic narrative.

"This bias, masquerading as sensitivity, sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community," the board lamented.

"In light of this unfortunate development, which underscores a clear and intolerable pattern of external influence and a disregard for the principles of sporting neutrality, the Pakistan Cricket Board is compelled to take a firm stance.

"The PCB can no longer condone participation in an event where the fundamental principles of fair play and unbiased administration are compromised by external pressures," the board said while reaffirming its commitment to to promoting cricket globally and fostering healthy sporting rivalries.

The said tournament culminated on Saturday (yesterday), with Pakistan ending up being runner-up as Sough Africa lifted the WCL 2025 trophy after securing a nine-wicket win in the final courtesy of AB de Villiers' unbeaten century.