Dave Franco gets honest about fear of messing up The Studio

Dave Franco admitted he was scared he might “ruin” The Studio before stepping onto the set.

The 40 year old actor made a brief appearance in the hit comedy series and later shared his surprise at receiving an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Speaking to People, he said, “I always saw that coming. No, it’s insane. And the truth of it all is I truly did not think this nomination was even a possibility.

I remember when they first sent me all of the episodes [of the show after filming], I started watching through it, and I was like, ‘Oh no. This is my favorite show, and I’m about to come in and ruin it," he shared.

Dave, who is married to actress Alison Brie, even checked online to make sure the news was real.

“We also didn’t know when the nominations were being announced, and so we were in our kitchen, and I got a text from my publicist, and it just said ‘EMMY NOMINATION.’ And I go, ‘Oh my God. [...] I think I just got nominated for an Emmy.’ I had to Google it. I didn’t believe it."

Alison has often worked alongside Dave and spoke about how their creative connection has deepened over the years.

She told Collider, “I think, to do this project, we have acted in some things together, and by this point, Dave has directed me in a couple of movies, we wrote a film together. Our shorthand has gotten shorter and shorter to where it’s like a mind-meld, eye-contact thing.

“We’ve been together over a decade, so has this couple in the movie. We’re very selective about projects that we will act in together. We read scripts quite often, where we would act together, and it’s all about which one makes the most sense, and this one did.”

However, Dave’s fear of spoiling The Studio faded when his role earned him an Emmy nod, turning doubt into a standout moment in his career.