Sean Diddy Combs faces 'difficult' challenges in prison

Diddy’s legal team gives rare insights on rapper’s time in prison

Sean Diddy Combs has been behind the bars since last September as he awaits sentencing after his infamous trial.

The 55-year-old rapper, who was found guilty of two of the charges he was arrested for, is now preparing for his defence in court.

In a new interview, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, shed light on the disgraced rapper’s life in prison, talking to Variety on Friday, August 1.

“I think he spends a lot of time thinking. So many people say, ‘The worst thing I could do is spend too much time with myself.’ That’s what jail is,” said the lawyer.

“It’s difficult, and sometimes that’s necessary,” he added.

Agnifilo shared that the Last Night rapper used to spend “a tremendous amount of time preparing his defence” during the period of his trial in May and June.

“He’s a remarkably smart man and was a valuable teammate in his own defense. So, we worked on his case for 20 hours a day every day, and he was at the center of it,” the defence lawyer continued.

Combs has taken to learning self-development practices, which includes a self-help program called STOP, a course focused on preventing sexual assault, domestic and dating violence, as well as writing.

“He’s been doing a lot of writing. He writes essays, some of which I think are beautiful and poignant and thoughtful. He’s trying to pass the time productively,” the attorney told the outlet.