ACC president Naqvi unveils venues for Asia Cup 2025

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday unveiled the venues and match timings for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to his X handle, ACC chairman Naqvi said that the eight-team tournament will be played across two venues in the UAE – Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host eight Asia Cup 2025 matches, including one Super Fours clash on September 23.

The majority of the continental tournament’s matches, however, will be played at the Dubai stadium, including the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash on September 14 and the highly-anticipated final on September 28.

All of the matches will start at 6 PM as per the Gulf Standard Time, except for the September 15 clash between the UAE and Oman.

The upcoming edition of the continental tournament will be played in T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will start their campaign against Oman on September 12 before taking on arch-rivals India on September 14.

The green shirts’ remaining group-stage match is scheduled on September 17 against hosts UAE.

Upon completion of the group stage, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the Super Four, meaning Pakistan and India may face each other once more in the Asia Cup on September 21.

The top two teams in the standings after the conclusion of the Super Four stage will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played on September 28.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final