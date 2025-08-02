Radia unveils ‘WindRunner’: World’s largest aircraft

Since its emergence, Radia aims to combat the logistical challenges of transporting wind turbines by designing and operating the world's largest aircraft.

Now, Radia is set to launch its new aircraft, the ‘WindRunner', which will be the largest of its kind.

According to the Royal Aeronautical Society, aerospace engineer Mark Lundstrom is going to build the world's largest aircraft.

This new giant aircraft will have the capacity to transport large turbine blades and other components directly to wind farm sites.

Since 2016, Lundstrom has envisioned to radically expand the scale and economic viability of the onshore wind energy industry.

This innovative aircraft will facilitate the deployment of the largest and most efficient wind turbines to locations that are currently inaccessible to wind energy, enabling speeds previously considered impossible.

Despite being the largest aircraft ever built, WindRunner would still be manoeuvrable on the ground.

According to the aircraft's manufacturing company, the wingspan has been limited to ensure it can be operated at airports with standard facilities.

The company has yet to decide which engine company to work with the WindRunner team.

The first flight is targeted for 2029, with entry into service expected in the early 2030s.