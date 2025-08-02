Rare bird nests in UK for first time in 6 years

Britain’s rarest breeding bird, the Montagu’s Harrier, has successfully nested in the UK for the first time in six years.

Two pairs raised four healthy chicks, and they’ve all taken their first flights.

These birds are super rare and need special protection, but this is a huge win for conservation efforts.

When hope turned to joy!

Rare Montagu’s Harrier rare pair spotted in England in May not only bred but also successfully raised chicks, thanks to careful monitoring by a dedicated volunteer birdwatcher from the Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Their nest was located in June by the licensed use of a drone, and then closely monitored by a dedicated birdwatcher RSPB.

Photographs taken showed that both adult birds were ringed, enabling the identification of the birds.

Montagu's Harrier from nest to skies

Amazingly the male is a chick that hatched from a UK nest in 2015, while the female from a nest in France in 2023.

Once they confirmed the eggs had hatched, the RSPB installed a small fence around the nest to protect the vulnerable chicks.

And finally, came the moment. The chicks were ringed in mid-July and last week made their first flights, delighting all the members involved.

Credit :RSPB Instagram

A true, wholehearted effort for the conservation of rare species deserves applause. Even in our small capacity, we can help save rare species that are on the brink of extinction by making small conservation strides.

