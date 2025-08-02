Princess Anne special role revealed as Peter Phillips announced engagement

Princess Anne's special role as a mother and grandmother was unveiled as his son Peter Phillips made an exciting announcement.

For the unversed, on Friday, the British businessman confirmed his engagement to Harriet Sperling after one year of dating.

In a statement released on Hello! Magazine, "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement."

"Their Majesties the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

It is worth noting that Peter, who shares a close bond with his mother, resides on her estate at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

In the 2020 ITV documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, Peter and his sister, Zara Tindall, gave rare insight into their mom's role as a grandmother.

Peter said, "She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids."

In response, Zara shared, "We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say, 'We'll pick them up later, bye.'"

Peter Phillips shares daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, with his former wife Autumn.

On the other hand, the British Equestrian shares three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, with husband Mike Tindall.