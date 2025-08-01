Flaco Jimenez dies at 86 leaving great legacy behind

Music legend Flaco Jimenez passed away after a period of illness

Flaco Jimenez breathed his last at the age of 86, after he was hospitalised for a "medical hurdle."

The Grammy-winning musician passed away after fighting illness for a few months.

Flaco's family released a statement after the sad demise, which read, “It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father.”

They added that Flaco will be “missed immensely.”

As reported by The San Antonio Express News, the musician’s son Arturo, revealed that his father's last words were, “I'm tired.”

The music icon celebrated his 86th birthday in March, as he was recovering after staying in the hospital back in January.

Flaco left a rich legacy behind as a solo artist as well as the part of two groups, Texas Tornados, and Los Super Seven.

The music star won the Grammy for Best Mexican-American performance for his album Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio, in 1987.

He then went on to receive the accolates for the songs produced by the Texas Tornados and his solo album in 1996.

Adding to his Grammys in 1987, and 1996, the musician was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.