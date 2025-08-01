Travis Kelce becomes Taylor Swift's fans favourite with latest move

Travis Kelce made headlines when he shared a photo dump with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on his Instagram account.

The post, which featured 13 images of the couple's romantic getaways, date nights, and fun moments with friends and family, was a rare glimpse into their relationship.

According to sources close to the couple, Kelce sought Swift's approval before posting the photos. "He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with," the insider revealed. This thoughtful approach shows Kelce's respect for Swift's privacy and boundaries.

Swifties and fans alike analysed the post, noticing subtle details like the number of images – 13, which is Swift's favorite number. Some speculated that Kelce might need Swift's approval for every post featuring the two.

Page Six Radio hosts weighed in on the debate, saying, "It's because they are in a relationship. Every photo dump gets clearance. That's how it works with significant others."

The hosts also praised Swift's marketing expertise, saying, "Taylor Swift is a marketing mastermind of all time, so she is going to be picking these photos. Even not to make herself look good, but she's the expert on this stuff." This insight highlights Swift's influence on the post and her attention to detail.

The photos showcased a happy and genuine couple enjoying each other's company, resonating with fans worldwide. The post has sparked conversations about celebrity relationships, social media etiquette, and the importance of mutual respect.