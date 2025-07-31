Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster running away from Deborra-Lee Furness?

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce was finalized in June 2025

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seem to be trying to get away from Deborra-Lee Furness now that she no longer is the wife of the Wolverine star.

Deborra-Lee Furness had filed for divorce in May 2025, a month following which their divorce got finalized.

However, things got ugly as Furness got hurt by Jackman’s betrayal.

Even reports of a tell-all memoir by the Shame actress also spread in the media.

Amid such chaos, Ryan Reynolds' friend and his girlfriend enjoyed a ‘little getaway’.

The two went to the Berkshires for some R&R, as per a source’s exclusive report to Us Weekly.

The insider further shared the pair enjoyed their time in mid-July in posh wellness resort Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The trip turned out to be a blessing for the duo as not only they enjoyed each other’s company there away from the chaotic and noisy life of New York City, the 50-year-old also got to instruct ‘some fitness classes’ while staying at Canyon Ranch.

For the unversed, Jackman and Furness first met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli. The two became romantically involved with each other despite a 13-year age gap.

They tied the knot in 1996

Decades later, the couple called it quits in 2023.

On the other hand, Jackman and Foster made their relationship public in January 2025.

But the reports suggest that the two were dating each other way earlier than that.