Germany warns Israel against unilateral actions in Palestinian territories

An Israeli soldier, standing next to an Israeli flag, gestures in the direction of Gaza from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, July 30, 2025. — Reuters

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasised on Thursday that recognising a Palestinian state should follow negotiations aimed at achieving a two-state solution, amid rising tensions over "annexation threats" by some Israeli ministers.

Wadephul is heading off to Israel and the Palestinian territories for a fact-finding mission in response to growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

His comments represent Germany's strongest warning to Israel to date, as Western nations, including Britain, Canada, and France, signal their intent to support Palestinian statehood at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Critics, however, contend that Germany's cautious approach is influenced by a historical sense of guilt regarding the Holocaust and a prevailing pro-Israel bias in influential media circles, which may limit the West's effectiveness in applying pressure on Israel.

In his statement, Wadephul reiterated Germany's stance that a sustainable resolution to the Gaza war can only be achieved through a negotiated two-state solution — a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel.

"In light of open annexation threats from parts of the Israeli government, a growing number of countries - including many in Europe - are now prepared to recognise a Palestinian state even without a prior negotiation process. The region and the Middle East peace process are therefore at a crossroads," said Wadephul.

"That process must begin now. Should unilateral steps be taken, Germany too will be compelled to respond."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition includes two far-right parties that call for the outright conquest of Gaza and the re-establishment of Jewish settlements there. Two senior government ministers also voiced support on Thursday for annexing the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The death toll from almost two years of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza surpassed 60,000 this week. A growing number of civilians are dying from starvation and malnutrition, Gaza health authorities say, with images of starving children shocking the world and intensifying criticism of Israel over its curbs on aid into the enclave.

Germany, together with the United States, has long remained one of Israel's staunchest allies and largest arms suppliers.

German officials say their approach to Israel is governed by a special responsibility, known as the "Staatsraison", arising from the legacy of the Nazi Holocaust. They say they can achieve more through diplomatic back channels than public statements.

Pro-Israel German media

The largest media group in Germany, Axel Springer, which owns its best-selling daily Bild as well as other publications like Welt and Politico, includes a specific pro-Israel commitment in its core corporate principles.

The clause commits Axel Springer and its employees to a pro-Israel editorial stance.

Bild published a story on Thursday, for example, denouncing a "hunger campaign" against Israel and moves by Western countries to raise pressure on the country, which it said had prolonged the war in Gaza by emboldening Hamas to leave ceasefire talks. The paper praised Germany for not doing so.

Another Bild story on Thursday denounced a "campaign designed to morally destroy Israel".

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has long been pro-Israel. In February, he said he would find a way for Netanyahu to visit Germany without being arrested under a warrant by the International Criminal Court.

But the tone has shifted in Berlin in recent weeks, in tandem with a shift in public opinion, with a poll released on June 4 showing 63% of Germans saying Israel's military campaign in Gaza has gone too far.

Merz said on Monday that steps like suspending the European Union pact governing relations with Israel were on the table now, in order to raise pressure on the country over the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza.

The EU's executive body recommended on Monday curbing Israeli access to its flagship research funding programme but the proposal does not yet have enough support to pass, with heavyweight Germany in particular still uncertain.