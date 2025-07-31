Patrick Kielty reveals he felt insecure in 'unequal partnership' with Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty had opened up about feeling like a 'Junior Shareholder' in his marriage to Cat Deeley, and acknowledge that the couple faced 'rough patches' before ultimately deciding to part ways.

In a joint statement, the pair-aged 54 and 48 announced: 'We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

'We will continue to be untied as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.'

In a July 2023 appearance on The Mid-Point podcast, Patrick revealed about the dynamics of their relationship, initially believing their bond was a true partnership.'

For a long time, I genuinely thought we were in a 50/50 relationship,' he said with a laugh.'

Then, over time, it started to feel more like I was a junior shareholder in what was supposed to be a 50/50 partnership.'

He also reflected on the couple's major life transition when they relocated from Los Angeles to London in 2020, after spending a decade in California.

Notably, Cat did not attend the funeral of Patrik's mother, Mary, in March. It was understood that she remained at home to care for their sons-Milo, 9, and James, 7 who were grappling with the emotional loss of their grandmother.



