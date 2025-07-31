Adobe supercharges Photoshop with AI

From productivity tools to creative software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized nearly every industry. With increased integration of AI in applications, Adobe has also joined the race.

Adobe has introduced a major update to Photoshop by introducing powerful new AI-driven features including Generative Upscale that is now available on all platforms including desktop, web, and mobile phones.

Powered by Adobe Firefly, these updates will streamline workflows, enhance image quality and provide better creative control.

Updated AI features

Following features have been introduced in the latest update:

Generative Upscale (Beta)

Undoubtedly, the most significant feature is Generative Upscale (Beta). It is one of most anticipated features that utilizes AI to improve image resolution up to 8 megapixels without noticeable quality loss. The feature is ideal for refining edits before final outputs, improving older or low-resolution images, and preparing high quality prints. This beta feature will be a game changer for photographers and designers.

Harmonize (Beta)

First introduced as Project Perfect Blend at Adobe MAX 2024, Harmonize focuses on blending added elements into compositions for a natural look by using AI. The feature uses a firefly image model and can be used on desktop, iOS, and web.

AI-assistive remove tool

Using AI assistance, Adobe has upgraded its AI-powered Remove tool that can now offer more precise deletion, better edge blending, fewer artifacts, and more realistic fill generation. Available only on desktop and web, this makes retouching faster and more accurate.

Project (Beta)

Project is a new workforce feature that enables users to organize assets efficiently and share entire collections or individual files. This feature is only available in beta on desktop.

Gen AI model picker

With integration of advanced technology, users can now switch between firefly Image 1 and Image 3 for generative fill and expansion that enables different stylistic outputs. Similar to Project, this feature is exclusively for desktop.

Way forward

These features are rolling out now but some users reported slight delays which will be mitigated over time.

Adobe spokesperson said: “With Generative Upscale and Harmonize, we're giving creative tools that were once unimaginable. This is just the beginning of AI’s role in professional design.”

With these advancements, Adobe continues to push AI-powered creativity, making the app more intuitive and powerful than ever.