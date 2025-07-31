Meghan Markle to announce 'other lifestyle shows' after 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle is likely to announce 'other lifestyle shows' after 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2

Meghan Markle still has a few tricks up her sleeve that may help save her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal.

Amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not get a contract renewal offer from the streaming giant once their multi-million-dollar, five-year deal expires in September 2025, the Daily Mail claims that they still have a lifeline as they’re sitting on a “goldmine.”

“Netflix boss Ted Sarandos remains a huge fan, of Meghan’s in particular, and his support is a powerful secret weapon,” Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff wrote via Express.

Boshoff noted that a third season of With Love, Meghan, will likely happen after season 2 premieres in September “if she wants to make one. And I hear she does.”

In addition to With Love, Meghan, the former Suits actress is also exploring shows centred around the festive season at the Sussex household.

Boshoff wrote, “I also hear there are options on the table for other lifestyle shows from the Duchess, tied to hosting gatherings at Thanksgiving or Christmas. The idea is to announce those in September when the second series (already shot) of With Love, Meghan drops.”