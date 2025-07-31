Who's viral Japanese 'Salarywoman'? Everything you need to know

Every day, new viral content emerges on the internet, leaving us wondering why certain things trend.
While the Japanese authorities are now issuing tsunami advisories, a Japanese "Salarywoman" post on X has taken the internet by storm, which has amassed so far 76 million views.
If you’re a regular X scroller, you might have seen the now-viral "Salarywoman" photo of Saori Araki, also known as SAO. The image shows her dressed in a fitted grey business suit with a crisp white shirt, holding a laptop in both hands, her cheeks slightly puffed, her short hair loosely tied back, and her bangs fall over her forehead.
The photo was posted on July 24,2025, with the caption, “Good morning” that went viral, amassing 76 million views initially and sparking widespread admiration, memes and comparisons to American actress Sydney Sweeney.
After going viral, SAO introduced herself to her growing fanbase.
She revealed that she currently works as an office lady, or “OL,” in Japan and is also active as a model and actress.
SAO posted that she was formerly part of the J-pop idol group Tokyo Girls Bravo under the stage name Araki Saori before graduating from the group on February 25, 2025.
Araki was born on May 13,1996, in Nagasaki, Japan. SAO smartly capitalized her viral moment into an opportunity to connect with her fans through YouTube channel.
SAO’s Instagram follower count has skyrocketed and crossed over 224K and is still counting.
SAO’s overnight sensation status proves that virality can both swift and random. Forget the comparison with Sydney Sweeney; SAO's natural charm and authenticity are all she needs to captivate audiences worldwide.
