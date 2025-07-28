Next-gen tech set to bring $3 trillion bonanza for Taiwan semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) is known as the ninth-largest company in the world, currently valued at around $1.25 trillion. Given its massive potential, TSMC offers a plethora of opportunities, putting the company on a $3 trillion trajectory.

To achieve this unprecedented growth, Taiwan Semiconductor has planned to launch next-generation technology: N2 chip node indicating 2nm spacing between traces later this year.

Pre-launch demand for the N2 node is surpassing the 3nm and 5nm offerings. The surging demand for the innovation is highly significant for Taiwan as most of the leading companies are vying to design their products specifically around the N2 node technology.

What is the N2 node?

N2 node, often called a 2nm process, is the state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing, characterized by innovative chip design and fabrication.

The 2nm signifies a new process node that offers improvements in performance, power efficiency and transistor density as compared to previous generations such as 3nm and 5nm.

TMSC’s N2 node promises the users energy efficiency and gains over its 3nm predecessor. The high performance and power efficiency is highly desirable for the smartphone industry.

At the same power and processing speed as 3nm chips, 2nm can deliver 10-15% performance increase and consume 25% to 30% less energy, making it ideal for energy-efficient cloud computing.

The N2 node technology from TSMC is a key part of the competitive semiconductor landscape. Its main competitor is Intel’s 18A process which also uses GAA transistors and backside power delivery. However, TMSC’s N2 possesses edge due to advanced power delivery and efficiency.

Prospective technologies

Besides the N2 launch, the company is also planning to launch the A16 chip to the market in 2026. The A16 is expected to surpass the N2 in energy consumption.

The next in line is the A14 chip, however, it won’t reach production until 2028.

Consequently, the entry of these prospective technologies will boost the growth of TSMC and propel it to a $3 trillion valuation mark within a short time span.