Hall of fame boxer Dwight Muhammad Qawi dies aged 72

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, former professional American boxer, has passed away at the age of 72.

Qawi, who began boxing in prison and became the two-weight world champion, took his last breath on Friday, July 25, following a five-year battle against dementia.

Born as Dwight Braxton, he later converted to Islam and changed his name to Dwight Muhammad Qawi, started boxing at Rahway State Prison, where he was serving a sentence for armed robbery.

The Hall of Fame boxer turned professional at the age of 25 shortly after his release in 1978.

His career might not have turned the way it did if it wasn’t for Judge Peter Coruzzi. The late boxer was again convicted of assault and battery. But the judge noted that Qawi was trying to improve, so instead of further incarceration, he sentenced the boxer to five years of probation.

Qawi’s career flourished in 1980s as he became a two-weight champion:

Secured a WBC lightweight belt by beating Matthew Muhammad Saad in 1981.

Won against Piet Crous in 1985 to get the WBA cruiserweight title

The New Jersey native retired in 1998 at the age of 46 with a record of 41 wins, 11 losses and 1 draw, which included 25 knockouts. Qawi worked as a trainer, youth advocate and drug counselor after his retirement from the ring.

The acclaimed boxer was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.