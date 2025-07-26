Tractor takes Knaphill corner on two wheels in thrilling moment

A jaw-dropping video of a John Deere tractor nearly toppling over has racked up over 2.2 million views on Facebook.

The clip, captured by a driver heading south on Bagshot Road towards Brookwood, shows the tractor turning onto Lime croft Road at speed and tilting onto two wheels for several yards.

The motorist had to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. Miraculously, the tractor regained its balance and landed safely on all four wheels.

The original poster fittingly titled the video “That could have gone so much worse” and posed the question: was the driver’s move a result of talent or sheer luck?

The video has sparked an online debate, with many viewers expressing relief that the situation didn’t end in disaster.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and cautious driving, especially when operating heavy machinery like tractors. Many viewers praised the driver’s quick reflexes, while others criticized the reckless maneuver.

