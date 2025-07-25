Prince Harry's outburst at reporter over 'simple' question

Prince Harry became angry at a reporter over a 'simple' question during a high-profile tour.

A royal correspondent has shared how she faced a sharp reaction from Prince Harry after asking she thought was a harmless question.

Sky News Royal Editor Rhiannon Mills, who covered the 2019 Africa tour, recalled an uncomfortable moment with Harry during his visit to Malawi.

Mills explained on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show that she attempted to ask Harry a question as he was leaving an engagement-but was met with a curt response.

She explained:' It was a terrible question. It was a rubbish question. I just sort of said, oh, why is it so important for you to come here? And he looked at me and said,' oh, well, just go and and ask those people over there.'

And I probably inside thought, hang on a minute, I am not gonna leave this one. 'I said, well, is that why it's so important for you to come here? 'I said, well, is that why it's so important for you o come here? and then he turned around and just said,' Rhiannon, don't behave like that.' 'He looked really patronising. They were livid.'

Following the tense exchange, Harry and the royal press corps travelled back to Johannesburg, where the Sussexes made a dramatic announcement that they would be launching legal action against a UK newspaper.

Mills reflected: 'I just realised, I frankly kicked the bear and I just did not realise it at the time.'

Soon after the tour concluded and the couple returned to the UK, ITV aired a documentary covering their visit to Africa.

It was during this program that Harry openly discussed his rift with Prince William for the first time, while Meghan, a new mother at the time, revealed that no one had asked if she was doing okay.