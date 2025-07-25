Viral ‘Tea’ app: popularity vs controversy

The viral ‘Tea’ app is facing popularity and controversy

Tea app is a platform designed for women only to share “tea” or “red flags” about men they have dated. With over a million sign-ups by women in just seven days, Tea is becoming the most downloaded app in the U.S. iPhone App Store.

The dating advice app is popular because women can anonymously “spill the tea” or share bio-data of men they have dated before, including their photos, location, and background checks.

Sean Cook, a Silicon Valley developer, launched the app in 2023. It uses AI tools to find the “Catfish” and reveal criminal records, social media profiles, and much more regarding their personal life.

Tea App For Women

On the one hand, the Tea app is perceived as a platform that provides women with safety to find a partner. On the other hand, it is facing criticism online for publishing private information without consent.

There are growing concerns about misleading information that may cause potential damage to someone’s reputation.

People have expressed their sentiments on Reddit and X as one netizen wrote: “It’s a space where anyone can damage someone’s reputation anonymously.”

Despite having a tool “SafeSip” for content regulation, the app is only for women, raising questions of gender discrimination and fairness.

What is Tea dating advice?

Tea dating advice is a platform that helps women find red flags in their dating partners. It reveals the real identity of the person behind the profile.