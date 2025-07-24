Wildfire kills at least 10 Turkish workers battling blaze

People respond to a wildfire near Alacati in Izmir province, Turkey, July 3. —Reuters

A wildfire killed at least 10 forest workers and rescuers on Wednesday who were battling to douse the flames near Eskisehir in western Turkey, the authorities said.

Agriculture minister Ibrahim Yumakli said the fire killed five forest workers and five rescuers. Local lawmaker Nebi Hatipoglu and news website BirGun had earlier said 11 had died.

High temperatures and strong winds have fanned the wildfire between Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, since Tuesday morning, with the spread threatening homes and forcing the evacuation of several villages.

The victims were wrong-footed when the flames suddenly changed direction, causing them to be "burnt alive", according to BirGun.

Twenty-four workers were caught in the "brusque evolution of the flames", of whom 14 were being treated in hospital, minister Yumakli told broadcasters on Wednesday evening.

"Unfortunately, we have lost five forest workers and five (rescuers)," he added.

Hatipoglu, a deputy from the ruling AKP party, wrote on X that there were "no words to describe our grief".

Turkey has been sweltering since Sunday under temperatures between six and 12 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norms, and several fires have been declared.

Scientists have long warned that burning fossil fuels is making extreme weather events such as heatwaves more likely and more intense.