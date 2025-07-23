UK local government appoints youngest leader in history

UK local government body appoints teen to run £2bn authority

England’s Warwickshire County Council has chosen its new leader George Finch to lead the council and he is just 19. Finch belongs to the UK Reform party and is now a permanent member as well as leader of the county council.

Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick on July 23, 2025, welcomed the voting session after Rob Howard left the job after serving for just 41 days due to health reasons.

Conservative party members opted not to vote in the last and final round of the election process as the reformer group does not have an overall majority to win. Reformist party faced a tough time on council despite being the largest party and was dependent on Tories.

Finch spoke outside the hall after winning election: "I am delighted, Reform is in, will bring fresh innovative change for the Warwickians, the Lib Dems and the Conservatives are finished."

The leader of the council revealed the deficit amount of £87m and expected to increase in next 12 months to £187m.

Finch highlighted the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) issue which needs a deep rooted solution for the county.

The 19-years-old as new leader, now will administrate county council assets worth £1.5bn and perform the duties with a budget of £500 million.