Delta Aquariid meteor shower hits peak visibility

The stargazers are ready to experience dazzling celestial activity of shooting stars as Delta Aquariid meteor shower approaches its peak on July’s last week.

What is Delta Aquariid?

The name “Delta Aquariid” originates from the constellation Aquarius means the water-bearer. The meteors appear to radiate from the trail of Comet 96P/Machholz. At the peak activity, it could deliver around 25 meteors an hour on July 30 and 31.

Peak activity of meteor shower

The shower is predicted to peak around July 30 and 31, delivering around 25 meteors per an hour. Delta Aquariid shower also overlaps with Perseids meteor shower, adorning the sky with shooting fireballs.

Best time to see Delta Aquariid meteor shower

Unlike other meteor showers with a sharp peak, the Delta Aquariid are known for a steady stream of meteors over several days from late July to early August. According to Starwatch, the best time to see the shower is between July 28 and 31.

Around the peak, the Moon will be below the horizon, ensuring the prime viewing conditions even for the faint meteors. While the maximum hourly rate is 15-20 per hour, the best thing is these meteors leave a persistent trail in the night sky. Therefore, they can be viewed minutes after the shooting star has passed.

Hence, the best time to spot the shooting stars is after midnight and before 5:30am.

The best place to watch meteor shower

Unlike Perseids shower, the Delta Aquariids is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere.

According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, inhabitants of the UK and mid-latitude in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to catch a glimpse of the celestial event.

Where to spot the Delta Aquariid in the sky?

The Delta Aquariid will originate from the Aquarius constellation in the southern sky, near the bright star Delta Aquarii. Given the brightness of the shooting stars, the shower can easily be seen with the naked eye.