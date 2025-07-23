FIFA world cup 2026 is expected to do all time high business in the United States as New Jersey and New York officials revealed projected revenue estimated to be around $3.3 billion during match days.

Jets and Giants home stadium in East Rutherford, NJ will get the opportunity to host the final as well as 7 other key matches. States to collect $1.7 billion revenue in attendees spending and $1.3 billion in labor income.

FIFA history is likely to witness 1.2 million visitors in US regions for its 48 teams long competition from group stages to final. The last time, America hosted the soccer world cup in 1994 during Bill Clinton presidency and Brazil won that tournament.

Source: FIFA

The NYNJ Host Committee CEO, Alex Lasry, said: “It’s a legacy defining opportunity to create long lasting economic and social impact for both states, New York and New Jersey.”

Lasry continued: “Around 26,000 job positions will be created all across New Jersey and New York to support the mechanism of games.”

“From record tourism, global visibility to job creation and local investment, the tournament will help to shape the future of our states,” a 38-years-old CEO concluded.

US will host soccer world cup matches in multiple cities including Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Miami, Seattle and San Francisco during June 11 to July 19, 2026 tenure.