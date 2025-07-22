Japanese YouTuber goes viral for ‘world’s longest chin’

Japanese You Tuber goes viral for ‘world’s longest chin’

A Japanese man has taken internet by storm and inspired many people for his unusual long pointy chin.

The online buzz has sparked curiosity for the distinctive facial feature and gained widespread attention.

The online sensation that was once considered as a source of ridicule and rejection has amused large number of audiences worldwide.

The well-known Japanese YouTuber, Jonouchi, with nearly 350,000 subscribers proudly refers to himself as “YouTuber with the world’s longest chin”.

According to Jonouchi, he has experienced this unusual feature at the age of five. He was of the view that his childhood photos show that he has normal chin until the age of three.

Jonouchi was being told by a classmate in fifth standard that his chin is very long. Afterwards, he got realized for this feature and unusual growth also puzzled him.

Jonouchi shed light on another unique thing about him as he said, “I am only 168cm tall; if someone could give me just 2cm more, I would be thrilled.”

However, he seeks medical advice and underwent an X-ray at a dental hospital. The doctors got surprised and exclaimed, “never seen such a chin”.

The prime reasons have revealed abnormal bone structures, genetics and the excessive calcium intake.

In addition, he has experienced significant challenges in terms of rejections due to his distinctive feature. He was nicknamed “Chin” at school.

Nevertheless, he proudly showcases his distinctive feature and continued to inspire people to embrace their differences.