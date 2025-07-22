Chinese woman suffer coma after sunbathing to improve health

Chinese women suffer coma after sunbathing to improve health

A woman in China has suffered a severe brain haemorrhage and slipped in coma after sunbathing for two hours in the blistering heat.

The 67-year-old has experienced extreme heat exposure which leaves adverse effects on her health.

Primarily, the unusual sun exposure triggered medical emergency and raised concerns that prolonged hours in sun comes with its own risks.

However, the recent incident has gained attention in Zhejiang province, southeastern China, when a woman tried the traditional Chinese medicine as a remedy she recently heard about it.

The remedy supposedly stated that, “Sunbathing your back can warm the yang energy, dispel dampness and cure illnesses”.

According to the doctors an emergency operation was performed but she was left in coma.

The woman had suffered an aneurysmal cerebral haemorrhage and a life-threatening brain hernia.

She also underwent multiple surgeries and gradually regained energy to carry herself.

The Director of the Rehabilitation Department, Ye Xiangming at Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital, said that Wang has suffered from severe brain haemorrhage.

Ye Xiangming has further shed light on the recent tragic incident as, “Long-term exposure to the sun in high temperatures is extremely dangerous for elderly individuals and those with pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure or cerebrovascular disease, potentially leading to serious issues such as heatstroke or stroke.”

Moreover, a medical influencer, Zhuangshi Lihe, elucidates the prime reasons behind the sunbathing phenomenon as “I have seen many people giving advice on how to properly sunbathe your back; that is just nonsense.”

He further stated, “For healthy individuals, the focus should be on sun protection and heatstroke prevention. In this kind of summer heat, staying indoors with air conditioning is the most comfortable choice.”