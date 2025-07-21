Prince Harry's UK visit may create new problem for King Charles?

Prince Harry expedites his peace efforts with King Charles

Prince Harry has reportedly expedited his peace efforts with King Charles as he wants the monarch to attend his Invictus Games in London.

The Duke of Sussex's attempt to repair his broken relationship with the King might allegedly deteriorate Prince Williams‘ bonding with the monarch.

Harry's reunion with William doesn’t seem likely as the Duke will reportedly prioritise his dad on his London visit.

It emerges after Harry and King Charles' aides secretly met to discuss a possible reconnection. However, future king William, was alleged felt “blindsided”.

William is “furious” for being kept in dark about the alleged “peace summit.”

Royal insiders believe "Harry and William won’t see each other even if the Duke is welcomed by the King to the UK.

"Harry’s upcoming London visit is to reconnect with King Charles. William is out of this all drama began earlier this month."

Father-son duo reportedly initiated talks of a reconciliation after Harry expressed his wish to bridge the distance. Their aides' meeting happened at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News: "I feel King Charles would love to be involved with his American grandchildren, showing them Highgrove and Balmoral."

He said. "I feel this is an opportunity not to be missed. It would make the legacy of the king complete to see his whole family united… It would also be a timely reminder for those seeking to rule the monarchy that Charles, as king, is still the supreme leader and makes his own decisions."

"It is time for the king to make strong decisions that reflect the values of the oath he took to serve all people," Turner concluded.

However, experts believe it's difficult for William to forgive Harry after the Duke's unwise decision to harm the Prince and Princess of Wales' reputation after stepping down as senior royals and relocating to the US.