Taylor Swift breaks cover for pal Selena Gomez’s big day

Taylor Swift makes appearance with Selena Gomez amid wedding preparations

Taylor Swift prioritises her friend Selena Gomez in sickness and in health, as she stepped out to visit her despite her father’s recent surgery.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been attending to dad Scott Swift as he recovers from his bypass surgery but she broke cover on Sunday, July 20, for Gomez’s early birthday bash.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seen posing with the Only Murders in the Building star in front of several balloons, in a carousel Gomez shared on Sunday.

The star-studded bash appeared to be ‘70s disco-themed and included the Fetish songstress’ fiancé, Benny Blanco, Sofia Carson, Swift, and many other friends.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker sported a black long-sleeved dress for the party, while Gomez opted for a sequined jumpsuit and fur jacket.

Alongside the carousel, Gomez wrote a heartfelt note thanking her fans and friends for their “unwavering love and kindness.”

“As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here,” the Calm Down hitmaker began.

“This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you.”

The birthday party comes after a source shared insights into Gomez and Blanco’s wedding plans, sharing that Swift would be attending the two-day event in Montecito, California, this September.

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders in the Building and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” a source told Daily Mail last week.