Morgan Wallen takes a jab at viral CEO scandal at Coldplay concert

Morgan Wallen shares hilarious take on affair scandal at Coldplay tour at his show

Morgan Wallen would never expose his fans’ affair like Coldplay, as he ensured his fans they were safe with their side chicks at his show.

The 32-year-old country star addressed the audience at his concert in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, July 18, and said, “Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you’re safe here.”

The Cowgirls hitmaker joked, “I don’t condone cheating … anymore.”

Wallen’s hilarious remark referred to the viral footage from Coldplay’s concert, in which Chris Martin accidentally exposed CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s affair.

The band’s kiss cam showed multiple couples on the big screen, one of whom were Byron and the HR executive with their arms wrapped around each other.

Noticing the camera, the couple ducked under, looking shocked and terrified, prompting Martin to say, “Whoa, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Soon after the video went viral, it was discovered that both Cabot and Byron are married to different people.

Their company placed the two on leave and opened an official investigation, before it was announced that Byron has resigned from his position.