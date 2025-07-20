Prince Harry releases bold statement after claims William will 'banish' him

Prince Harry releases bold statement after claims William will 'banish' Duke

Prince Harry speaks out after eyebrow-raising claims that Prince William will 'banish' his brother once he becomes King.

For the unversed, royal expert Tom Bower stated that the Duke of Sussex is concerned about his future during William's reign.

In conversation with the Mirror, he said, "Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata."

However, Prince Harry's spokesperson made a bold statement, denying such claims.

GB reported that the Duke's team member said, "It’s funny how the people who know the least about him always have the most to say."

It is pertinent to note that Tom's comments came following the meeting of Harry and King Charles' aides, which took place in London.

The two parties sat for peace talks after the Duke of Sussex publicly extended an olive branch to the royal family by stating, "I would love reconciliation with my family," in an interview with the BBC.

Harry expressed concerns about his cancer-stricken father, saying he doesn't know how much time is left.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he said. But he admitted that he has forgiven them.