Massive fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage 48 hours before opening

A terrifying blaze erupted at the Tomorrowland music festival in Bloom, Belgium destroying the main stage severely. Festival organizers confirmed severe damage to the iconic structure but assured that no injuries were reported.

Tomorrowland is an extravaganza music dance festival that is held annually in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium. The festival was first organised in 2005 following the idea conceived by brother Manu and Michiel Beers in 2004.

This year, Tomorrowland is scheduled for July 18, 2025 to July 27, 2025 in Schorre Recreation Area, Boom, Belgium.

The fire broke out at about 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT) and thick clouds of smoke billowed up into the air as flames engulfed the stage. Videos that have been circulated on social media revealed that the structure was on fire, and workers reported the chaos on the ground.

Fire fighters fought to keep fire in the area and did not spread to other homes and woods and people living in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Nevertheless, in spite of the damage, organizers confirmed that the festival will be held as per scheduled day and time. Within 48 hours, they will welcome more than 400,000 people including big names of music industry like David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia and Charlotte De Witte among others.

In a statement, the festival team stated that they were in the process of making solutions as all performances that were initially meant to play in the main stage will require other arrangements.

The public prosecutor’s office of Bloom is conducting an investigation to find the origin of the fire.

Tomorrowland’ organizers expressed gratitude for the timely response of the fire fighters and reiterated their dedicated commitment and further stated that the campsite will be opened on Thursday, July 17, 2025 as planned.

The fire is marked as only one of the biggest disruptions that ever happened in the festival’s 19-year history, raising concerns about last-minute logistical challenges.