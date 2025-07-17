Khloé Kardashian slammed by fans after denying photoshopping photos

Khloé Kardashian faces backlash for claiming to not photoshop her pictures

Khloé Kardashian says she’s done with Photoshopping her pictures, but fans aren’t convinced.

The reality star opened up about her editing habits on the latest episode of Khloé in Wonderland, responding to a fan who commented, “You Photoshop every picture you post.”

Kardashian addressed the claim directly, saying she no longer edits her photos. While she admitted to photoshopping in the past, she emphasized that she’s moved on from that phase.

“I think there was a time we were all consumed by this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter,” she said.

“I mean, there’s definitely days where it’s like, ‘Ugh, I need a filter, I don’t feel good about myself,’ but, I’m on video.”

She added, “And I do like myself better on video than stills. I don’t think I’m the most photogenic but I’ll take 500 photos to get the one that I like. That’s OK, I’m allowed to do that.”

Looking back at some of her older, heavily edited photos, Kardashian didn’t hold back in her self-reflection.

“It’s humiliating that I even thought that was a version of myself,” she said. “I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that.”

The Good American co-founder insisted she’s made a change. “But currently now, no,” she said, referring to whether she still uses editing tools.

Still, fans remain skeptical.

Many pointed out that the very video of her podcast appeared to have a filter applied. “This damn video has a filter. What are we even talking about?” one Instagram user commented.

Others echoed similar doubts. “In the pasttttttt? Now babe,” read another comment, while one user wrote, “And by past, she means Yesterday…”

“Sitting up there just delusional with a filter on the video chileeeeee smh,” someone else added. Another comment read, “Why are you still lying Khloé it’s okay, we know you still do.”

Kardashian has faced frequent scrutiny over her photos, with several instances in the past where she was called out for alleged Photoshop fails.

While she says she’s moved on from that stage, it seems many of her followers still need convincing.