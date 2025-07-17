Blake Lively’s Justin Baldoni lawsuit faces loss due to judges latest decision

Blake Lively motion dismissed by judge

Blake Lively’s claims against PR specialist Jed Wallace have been dismissed by a federal judge, with the court ruling that it does not have jurisdiction over him or his company.

Judge Lewis Liman granted Wallace’s motion to be removed from the civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday, explaining that the case was filed in New York, while Wallace is based in Texas.

“The Wallace Defendant’s motion to dismiss must be granted because the Court lacks personal jurisdiction over them,” the court documents stated, Page Six reports.

“The Wallace Defendants are located in Texas, and Lively has not alleged that they are responsible for any act that would subject them to jurisdiction in New York.

The few alleged actions targeting New York were taken by others, and there are no allegations suggesting the Wallace Defendants were aware of them.

“Therefore, the Wallace Defendants cannot be forced to defend this lawsuit in New York.”

If Blake Lively wants to pursue legal action against Wallace, she will now need to either file an amended complaint or refile in a jurisdiction where the court has authority over him.

Wallace’s attorney, Chip Babcock of Jackson Walker, LLP, shared a response to the court’s decision, saying, “Mr. Wallace and Street Relations very much appreciate the judge’s thoughtful and thorough opinion.”

Lively had previously accused Wallace of working with actor Justin Baldoni’s PR team to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

According to her claims, Wallace “weaponized a digital army” to “create, seed, and promote” negative content, allegations that Wallace has denied.

While the dismissal marks a legal win for Wallace, the broader case remains ongoing, and Lively’s next steps are yet to be confirmed.