Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to biography book, ‘not a big deal for her’

Gwyneth Paltrow on biography book

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t seem fazed by the upcoming release of a new book centered on her life.

A source shared exclusively with Us Weekly that the actress and businesswoman “isn’t too bothered” by the biography.

“Gwyneth’s been in the Hollywood game for a long time and so has a thick skin,” the insider explained. “This book isn’t a big deal for her.”

The book, titled Gwyneth: The Biography, is written by author Amy Odell and is scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 29. It offers a deep dive into Paltrow’s personal and professional journey, from her early days in the entertainment industry to her rise as an A-list name.

Unlike Odell’s previous biography Anna: The Biography, which included cooperation from Anna Wintour, Paltrow didn’t participate in this one.

“She didn’t participate in the book like Anna Wintour did with the author’s last book,” the source added.

Although the book won’t be available for a few more weeks, PEOPLE began sharing excerpts from it on Wednesday, July 16. One highlighted portion describes Paltrow’s school days at an elite Manhattan institution.

“She had strangely potent charisma, and other Spence girls, even seniors, wanted to invest in knowing this new middle schooler,” the biography reads.

“But other students seemed to feel threatened. One classmate recalled, ‘Not one person had a doubt that she was going to be famous.’”

The biography also revisits several of Paltrow’s high-profile relationships, including her time with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

A rumored conflict with Winona Ryder surrounding her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare in Love is also covered, along with her past marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

As anticipation builds for the book’s release, it seems Paltrow is maintaining her usual calm approach, choosing not to let the spotlight shake her.