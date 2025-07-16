Upstate New York braces for heat wave after devastating floods

Residents brace for extreme temperatures as a heat advisory is issued across western and central regions.

New York is recently undergoing severe weather conditions. Shortly after the tragic floods that devastated some of the states in upstate New York, the area is once again confronted by another extreme weather condition. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo has issued a heat advisory encompassing significant areas of western and central New York. It will be effective from July 16, 2025 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Affected Areas & Expected Conditions

Multiple counties have been addressed in the advisory including:

-- Western NY: Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Livingston, and Ontario.

-- Central NY & Southern Tier: Yates, Seneca, southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome.

The heat index values as the NWS has predicted can go to as high as 98 degrees. Cities like Rochester and Syracuse are expected to reach the low 90s. However, the Southern tier is capable of getting in the upper 80s.

Health Risks & Safety Precautions

The possibility of heat-related illness will further become high due to high temperature and increased humidity and especially among vulnerable age groups such as children and old. Moreover, the outdoor operational workers will equally be in high propensity of such ailments. Hence, health authorities urge residents to:

-- Stay hydrated and find air conditioned places.

-- Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours.

-- It is not prudent to leave children or pets in cars, which can get deadly in a few minutes.

-- Seek treatment of heat exhaustion (caused by symptoms dizziness, nausea), and those of heat stroke (confusion, a high body temperature).