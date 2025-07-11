MGK receives his mom’s blessing for new single 'Vampire Diaries'

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, has officially released his new single Vampire Diaries from the upcoming album Lost Americana with his mother’s blessing.

Before debuting the track, the 35-year-old American singer, rapper, and actor shared that he had received his mother’s approval ahead of the release.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 10, MGK, real name Colson Baker, posted a screenshot of a message from his mom, Angela Andaloro, pointing out how the release of Vampire Diaries coincided with the full moon.

Alongside a photo of an orange-yellow moon rising behind tree branches, her message read, "Full moon tonight, perfect for release of vampire themed song, also good for werewolves."

Angela continued, "It's not a blood moon, but at my house it was a bright orange ball rising. I will take it as a good omen for Vampire Diaries."

She ended the note with a blood drop and red heart emoji.

Vampire Diaries dropped on Friday, July 11, while the official music video is set to premiere the following day.

The track marks the second single from MGK’s upcoming album Lost Americana, which is expected to include 13 songs in total. Both Cliché and Vampire Diaries are now available on streaming platforms.