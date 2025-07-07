Ozzy Osbourne's son shares BIG news following dad's final gig

'Black Sabbath' vocalist bids farewell to his career

Ozzy Osbourne, originally named as John Michael, performed the last gig of his career.

On Saturday July 5, the 76-year-old played his last show at Birmingham's Villa Park, bidding farewell to his decades long career.

Following the final show, Ozzy’s son Jack shared an amazing news leaving fans excited already.

He confirmed that a film based on the life of his father is in works with a director, which Jack preferred not to mention for now.

"We have the film on the way. We have a lot of good momentum on the Ozzy biopic”, he added.

In conversation with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 39-year-old revealed, "We have a director attached now, and the script is done, and Sony Studios is going to be producing it.”

According to the British American media personality, the biopic is going to be “raw” and will most likely be release in the early 2027.

As far as the creator is concerned, Jack opened, "The director is absolutely phenomenal.”

"I can't say who he is, but we are very lucky to have him and he is a die-hard fan.”