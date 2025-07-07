Kim Kardashian honours special 'memories' with late pal Lindsay May

Kim Kardashian remembers late friend Lindsay May in birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian lost her dear friend Lindsay May to a rare form of cancer and the socialite no longer sees life the same way.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, and shared an emotional tribute to her late friend for what would’ve been her birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a carousel of different memories with her childhood friend along with an emotional lengthy caption.

“It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz,” Kardashian began.

“I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it,” the media personality continued.

Sharing one of May’s favourite spots, Kardashian added, “I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.”

Alongside old pictures of her friend at the lake, she wrote, “The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier … you were you.”

The SKIMS founder added that going to the lake with May and her group of friends whom she calls “lifers” was her favourite “tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise.”

Kardashian noted that she has held onto the tradition because of May. “We miss you so f–king much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly.”