Blake Shelton deceives Adam Levine into buying weird pet

Adam Levine was once talked into spending five thousand dollars on a pig after Blake Shelton got involved.

At the time, the Maroon 5 singer had just started dating model Behati Prinsloo and found out she wanted a small pig as a pet. Levine wasn’t sure what kind of pig that was, but he agreed to the idea. Shelton offered to help and said he could find one.

What Levine didn’t know was that Shelton already knew the pig would grow much bigger than expected. He kept that part quiet, and Levine ended up with a giant pig.

While talking on Hot Ones, the Girls Like You hitmaker said: "My now-wife, then-brand-new girlfriend, she said she really wanted a teacup pig.

"And I didn't know what that was, but of course the first person I would ask [would be Blake]… So I asked Blake. I'm like, 'What's a teacup pig?' He’s like, 'I'll get you a teacup pig. Yeah, give me five grand.' "

Just three weeks later, Levine and his girlfriend decided to give the pig to someone else. Months passed, and when they saw it again, they were surprised by how much it had changed.

The 46-year-old singer said: "We had to give it to a little girl on a farm. We're like, 'Send us pictures! We can't wait to not be responsible for this animal anymore! Just show us pictures!'

"She sends us a picture like six months later and the pig is like 400 pounds. I'm like, 'Dude, what if this animal had grown to be this big in my house?!'"