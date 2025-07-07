Sid Wilson proposes Kelly Osbourne in front of ‘family and friends’

Kelly Osbourne engaged to Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne is officially engaged to longtime friend and partner Sid Wilson, and the moment was as rock-and-roll as it gets.

The big surprise took place backstage at Villa Park in England on July 5, during her father Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance with Black Sabbath.

In a video shared on Kelly’s Instagram the next day, the Slipknot turntablist dropped to one knee in front of her family and friends, including her mom Sharon and dad Ozzy.

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Sid began, only for Ozzy to jokingly jump in and say, “F--k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Everyone laughed as Sid continued, “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. In front of your family and all of our friends, will you marry me?”

Kelly, clearly stunned, gasped and nodded before embracing Sid in a joyful hug. “Oh,” she captioned the post, “and this happened yesterday!”

The couple’s love story goes way back.

While they confirmed their relationship in 2022, the two first met at Ozzfest in 1999, when Kelly was just 13.

“I think we only ever saw each other as kids,” Kelly recalled on The Osbournes Podcast.

“We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. I was 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s.”

Their friendship turned into something more, and in February 2022, Kelly made it official with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up,” she wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Now, with a 2-year-old son, Sidney, and a new engagement, the couple is looking forward to the next chapter, and it all started at a concert that rocked more than just the stage.