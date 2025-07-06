Jennifer Aniston teases return as fan-favorite iconic role 

Jennifer Aniston gets candid about her iconic role which she wants to reprise
Jennifer Aniston revealed that she would be open to returning as Dr. Julia Harris, her memorable character from the Horrible Bosses films.
Known for her bold and outrageous role as the seductive dentist, Aniston said the part still stayed close to her heart.
The actress said comedy is something people truly need in life, sharing that out of all her past work, Horrible Bosses is the one she’d be most excited to return to.
The Friends icon was asked about the role she'd like to reprise, she told PEOPLE: "Horrible Bosses. Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too. So that's something that we think would be super fun.
"The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy. I personally think comedy is a necessity.
"That's one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today."
Aniston has done it all, from Friends to major movie roles. But there's still one dream she's holding on to.
Jennifer shared: "I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list, but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material.
"But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway."
