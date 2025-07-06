Liam Payne's sister revisits 'iconic location' to remember late brother

The memorable location holds great value for all 'One Direction' members

Liam Payne’s loved ones are still in denial of his sudden passing.

Former One Direction singer died on October 16, 2024, after falling down the third-falling balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina, Buenos Aires.

His sudden demise sent shockwaves all around the globe with fans and family mourning his loss.

10 months after his passing, Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins revisited the iconic "Clevedon Pier" in the loving memory of her brother.

Taking it to her Instagram story, Ruth dropped the photo of the location which also featured the memorial plaque put up there by the UK Pier to honour Liam.

She wrote, “A day trip to Clevedon Pier..” The story also had One Direction’s hit song You & I playing in the background.

“I figured it out, nothing can come between you and I”, Gibbins wrote.

For the unversed, the famous heritage place had great importance in the lives of all the members of 1D as they shot the video of You & I as five mates namely Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam.

After the 31-year-old pop star’s death, the UK Pier honoured him with a plaque that read, “Remembering Liam Payne – One Direction."

It also featured lyrics of the band’s hit track Walking in the Winds. "If you're lost just look for me, you'll find me in the region of the summer stars."