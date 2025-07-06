Justin Bieber and wife Hailey eager to have second baby

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are eager to have second baby nine months after welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

A source revealed to Life & Style magazine that the couple always discuss about having a big family despite ongoing rumour about marital woes.

Another insider said that the Rhode founder “had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn't stopped her from wanting more kids”.

The model “adores being a mom. She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family,” mentioned a source.

The insider noted that both stars have always been on the “same page” about expanding their family and after “becoming parents” they know “this is the path they are meant to walk together”.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple had been facing trouble in marriage since their wedding in 2018.

However, the source told the outlet, “Hailey insists that all the gossip and judgements about their marriage being in trouble is way off the mark.”

Meanwhile, the insider added a “big issue” that has impacted their family planning and that’s Hailey suffered a “postpartum hemorrhage” after the birth of their son in August 2024.

“It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!” concluded a source.