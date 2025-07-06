Dua Lipa shares epic moments from Wembley concerts in new mini-documentary

Dua Lipa celebrated key milestone of two-days sold-out Wembley shows in London.

The English-Albanian singer delivered electrifying performances on June 20 and 21, featuring hit songs like New Rules, Houdini, Be The One and Dance The Night.

She also invited Jamiroquai and Chali XCX as special guest during her London tour.

Given the huge achievement, the three-time Grammy award winner dropped a mini-documentary, titled Dua Lipa – The Beat Before (Wembley Stadium), which features some behind-the-scenes and fan vox-pop footage from the nights.

In the description beneath the YouTube video, she wrote, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. For this journey. For every single person who’s stood by me, believed in me, sung with me, danced with me, and shared in this dream."

The Levitating hitmaker added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the incredible team on stage and behind the scenes who pour so much love and work into making this possible. I truly couldn’t have done this without you."

"Wembley, you have my heart. Forever," she concluded the note.

In the documentary, the 29-year-old crooner addressed the 70,000 crowd during the first night of Wembley saying that it feels "surreal" to be performing for so many fans.

Later this year Lipa is set to embark on North American leg of her tour.