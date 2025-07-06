Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey spark buzz with romance reveal

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey recently raised eyebrows after giving a cheeky answer during a promotional interview.

While appearing together for Wired’s popular “Web’s Most Searched Questions” segment, the co-stars were asked if they were dating.

The question was "Is Jonathan Bailey dating Scarlett Johansson?” popped up on the board. Without hesitation, both actors answered “yes” with a smile.

Johansson then added, “You heard it here first,” leaving fans confused but entertained.

However, the two appeared relaxed and playful throughout the video, making it unclear whether they were joking or telling the truth.

Their chemistry during the interview and in their recent film Jurassic World Rebirth has already been a topic of discussion.

While talking about their ritual of kissing at the events, Bailey shared, “I believe in being able to show the love in all the ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends … life’s too short not to.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is now roaring in cinemas, bringing the dino action back to the big screen.