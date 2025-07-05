Expert analyses why Diddy trial verdict came in rapper’s favour

Diddy’s legal team celebrated victory over recent verdict

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal battle concluded with a verdict which is mainly in his favour.

Even though the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul was convicted for two out of three charges, he could easily walk free with as less as two years of prison despite coming close to a life in imprisonment.

Legal experts weighed in on the trial, deeming it to be a case of serious miscalculation on the account of prosecutors, as they treated Diddy like a serious criminal rather than a celebrity with a dangerous controversy.

"Today's verdict is nothing less than a complete and total failure by the prosecution in what will go down as the most expensive prostitution trial in American history," legal expert Neama Rahmani said, as per RadarOnline.

Describing it as a critical fault in the prosecutor’s strategy, he noted that by applying RICO statutes – originally designed to combat organized crime syndicates – to Combs’ case, it lost the one “shot” it had.

"The prosecution's only real shot at a meaningful conviction was RICO, but to win that, they needed a predicate act like kidnapping or extortion," he said, adding, "Instead, they leaned too heavily on sex-related claims, and the jury saw too much evidence of consent."

Even after Cassie Ventura and another woman referred to as Jane, took the stand, their testimonies were proved to be insufficient for a verdict totally against Diddy.

John W. Day, a criminal defense attorney, added, "They presented a tsunami of evidence over several weeks, but the jury didn’t buy the story. Trying to apply mob laws to a flamboyant rap star's lifestyle was always a stretch."