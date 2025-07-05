Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey’s dad amid crucial time

Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin shows love for Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber’s father-in-law stands by him as he deals with a tough time in his life.
The 31-year-old singer received praises from Stephen Baldwin in an interview where he gushed about how “blessed” he is because both his daughters “married two great guys.”
The actor, who shares daughters Hailey and Alaia with wife Kennya Baldwin, recently appeared on the Adam Carolla Show podcast, showed support for the Baby hitmaker while he goes through alleged marital woes.
The couple stirred up divorce rumours when the supermodel was recently spotted out and about in New York City without her wedding ring.
The appearance seemed deliberate because it came after an insider shared that Hailey is having a hard time in the marriage because of Justin’s ongoing erratic behaviour.
“Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” a source told Page Six in April.
“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” they added.
However, just a day after Hailey shut down divorce rumours with a selfie wearing the diamond ring on her finger.
Later, an insider shared that while the spouses have things to work on, in their marriage, divorce is not on the cards.
Zayn Malik drops teaser of first ever rap song 'Fuchsia Sea'
Neither Victoria nor Geri halliwell would be present at Mel B's wedding
Michael Madsen breathed his last July 3 at the age of 67
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson end their eight-year old relationship
Oasis fanbase goes gaga as Noel and Liam Gallagher reunite on stage 16 years after nasty feud
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go separate ways after nearly a decade together