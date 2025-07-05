Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey’s dad amid crucial time

Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin shows love for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s father-in-law stands by him as he deals with a tough time in his life.

The 31-year-old singer received praises from Stephen Baldwin in an interview where he gushed about how “blessed” he is because both his daughters “married two great guys.”

The actor, who shares daughters Hailey and Alaia with wife Kennya Baldwin, recently appeared on the Adam Carolla Show podcast, showed support for the Baby hitmaker while he goes through alleged marital woes.

The couple stirred up divorce rumours when the supermodel was recently spotted out and about in New York City without her wedding ring.

The appearance seemed deliberate because it came after an insider shared that Hailey is having a hard time in the marriage because of Justin’s ongoing erratic behaviour.

“Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” a source told Page Six in April.

“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” they added.

However, just a day after Hailey shut down divorce rumours with a selfie wearing the diamond ring on her finger.

Later, an insider shared that while the spouses have things to work on, in their marriage, divorce is not on the cards.