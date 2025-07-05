Caitlyn Jenner friend Sophia Hutchins fatal accident: Heartbreaking footage released

Caitlyn Jenner manager and friend Sophia Hutchins met a terrible fate as can be seen in a horrific footage released recently.

Hutchins died in an ATV crash Wednesday, July 2 sending her friends and family into shock and mourning.

KCAL News Chopper aired the footage on the day of the accident in which her blue ATV was could be seen resting atop an upside-down vehicle that had previously crashed in the same spot, as per Page Six.

The reports suggest that the 29-year-old was behind the steering wheel of the ATV near the former Olympic athlete-turned-reality star’s Malibu condo when she and a moving car had a collision resulting Hutchins to be thrown out of her vehicle, and she was catapulted down a 350-foot ravine.

Also skid marks are visible on the road above the ravine.

Though there are no reports of any other casualty, Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the unversed, the deceased and the 75-year-old first met in 2015. The two were introduced to each other by their mutual hairstylist.