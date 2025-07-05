Kill Bill star Michael Madsen death: Shocking update unveiled

1Michael Madsen breathed his last July 3 at the age of 67

The Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen's death sent a wave of shock and sadness among fans. But a recent update regarding the final few days of the actor is a sigh of relief for his fans.

Madsen’s longtime friend and assistant, Dougie Smith made a bombshell claim about the health of the deceased actor.

Smith shared that the doctors had cleared Madsen’s health just a few days before his sudden passing.

The close pal told TMZ that Madsen had visited the hospital for a routine checkup a week before to get his rotator cuff checked as he had got complications around two years ago from a fall off a horse.

Smith mentioned that apparently, he was supposed to have a surgery to resolve his health issue but had put it off for some other time due to his busy schedule.

Moreover, he had also faced a minor brain bleed as a result of the fall for which he got a PET scan to ensure that he was medically fit – which he was as per his friend’s account.

In fact, Smith remarked that the fact that he ‘looked like he had been in the best health he had been in all year!’ added to the shock faced by his friends and his family.

For the unversed, the 67-year-old as found ‘unresponsive’ at his residence in Malibu Thursday morning, July 3. He was later pronounced death.

No foul play is suspected in his demise as his manager confirmed that the cause of his death is ‘cardiac arrest’.